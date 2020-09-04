Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail

A court on Thursday granted actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed bail in a case pertaining to the filming of a song at Wazir Khan Mosque.

Both the accused appeared in the courtroom Thursday to have their attendance registered at the hearing. During the hearing, Qamar’s lawyer contended that his client was innocent and did not violate the sanctity of the mosque. However, the investigating officer said that police had not yet received the video of the song’s shooting that had gone viral on the internet.Session’s Court judge Chaudhry Qasim Ali ruled in favour of Qamar and Saeed’s interim petitions, granting them bail. After granting the bail, the judge said that the matter of reward or compensation would be decided at the trial.