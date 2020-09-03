PTA again asks YouTube for blocking indecent, immoral content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has once again approached YouTube to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan.The platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to expeditiously respond to PTA’s requests for removal of illegal and harmful online content, says a press release.

The PTA says it remains committed to facilitate and support YouTube to excel in Pakistan’s digital market, while remaining compliant with local laws, societal norms and YouTube’s own community standards.