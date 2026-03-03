Josh Duhamel finally reveals why marriage to ex wife Fergie broke

Josh Duhamel took a moment to reflect on his divorce from ex-wife Fergie

The Transformer actor opened up about his separation from Fergie, revealing that he and the Fergalicious singer parted ways due to their "different" outlook on life.

“We’re very different,” he recalled on the Skinny Confidential podcast. “Fergie and I, we have different views of the world. And that’s OK.”

Josh, who also shares a 12-year-old son, Axl Jack, admitted that he has "no regrets" on his decision and that he and Fregie are maintaining a "good" co-parenting dynamic, especially due to the singer-songwriter's friendly bond with his current wife, Audra Mari.

“She’s a great mom. [She’s] very kind, very non-confrontational—thank God—so we have a good relationship. She and Audra have a great relationship," Josh praised Fregie.

Josh previously expressed his discomfort over the public's interest in his and Fregie's love life.

“It was a lot,” he said during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in October 2023. “I missed the simplicity of who I really am.”

While in the September appearance of the same year on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Josh praised Fergie, calling her an "amazing woman".

"She really is," Josh continued at the time, adding, "She's taken Audra in. And it could be much worse. That's the thing, you never know how these things are gonna go.”

Josh Duhamel and Fergie parted ways in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019 after eight years of marriage.