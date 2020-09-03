Opening of first private tobacco cessation clinic soon

Islamabad : The Ministry of National Health Services will provide progressive support to The Diabetes Centre (TDC) for establishment of the first tobacco cessation clinic in the private sector as part of the larger objective of rescuing the country’s next generation from the scourge of smoking.

Formalising the arrangement, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between TDC and the Ministry of Health here Wednesday. The signing ceremony also featured the declaration of TDC as a smoke-free healthcare facility.

The LoI will serve as a landmark agreement for the achievement of sustainable development goals in Pakistan’s context by offering tobacco cessation services, creating awareness on the hazards of tobacco use and its adverse impacts on the economy and environment, observing tobacco control laws at TDC, encouraging research, and conducting a home-to-home campaign for the common goal of a tobacco-free next generation.

Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated TDC for taking practical steps for implementation of regulations of smoke-free zone in letter and spirit in a bid to interrupt people from indulging in risky behaviors like smoking. “The Ministry will continue to provide support to TDC,” she announced.

The CEO of TDC Tahir M. Abbasi and Project Director of the Ministry of Health Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj signed the LoI and expressed eagerness to work for the betterment of the nation. Muhammad Aftab Ahmad, Project Manager of the Ministry of Health’s Strengthening Tobacco-Smoke Free Cities was also present.

Tahir expressed how pleased the hospital was to enter into an agreement that will help save people, especially diabetic patients and the younger generation, from the hazards of smoking, which adds to the complexities of the disease.

Dr. Minhaj and Tahir resolved to keep working hand-in-hand in the long term to lower the burden of disease related to tobacco-use.