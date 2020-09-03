Cabinet praises govt’s two-year performance

LAHORE:The Punjab cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to felicitate the Punjab government over its two years ‘wonderful’ performance.

The resolution stated that this meeting expresses its gratitude over the dawn of a new era of progress and prosperity under the CM. This meeting is of the considered opinion that two years performance of the Punjab government depicts the vision of PM Imran Khan as the journey which started in 2018 introduced a new system which shook the foundations of an exploitative agenda of an archaic system spanning over 70 years.

The Punjab government has made record legislation besides initiating work on several mega projects. The meeting is of the considered opinion that all these initiatives are not exhibitory projects but public welfare schemes and work over them is in progress speedily. The two years have also proved as an example of the firm commitment of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar.

Though the Punjab government faced a number of challenges while transforming the outdated system, and promotion of justice, but the impediments were dealt with steadfastness. The important step was giving the people of southern Punjab their lost right and Usman Buzdar has fulfilled the promise of southern Punjab secretariat. It is the only provincial government which has initiated steps to redress the injustice committed with backward districts, it said.

The Punjab cabinet pays tributes to the leadership of PM Imran Khan and performance of Usman Buzdar and it is also unanimous that an era of economic stability and composite development has started in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the CM thanked Almighty Allah for completing two years of PTI government, adding people have been served round the clock. He extended congratulations and thanked the cabinet members for their cooperation. The cabinet has always given priority to public interest while taking decisions.

The government is credited that no corruption scandal has surfaced as only work was done. Instead of gimmickry, ease was created in public life through practical steps, the CM said. He said the Punjab is leading other provinces in transparency, merit and good governance and foundation of a developed Punjab has been laid in two years.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that best decisions were made under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar despite difficult circumstances.Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that one-man show ruled Punjab for ten years and now work is being done under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar as a team.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that major success was achieved against corona and the situation is much better as compared to the other provinces because the CM has always focused on health.

Forest Minister Sibtain Khan said the CM himself chaired the meeting of every department and his cooperation was available for making Punjab clean and green.Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Almighty Allah has succeeded Usman Buzdar despite conspiracies of the opponents because honour or disgrace is decided by Almighty Allah. He congratulated CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for continuously working for the eradication of corona adding that every project is moving forward in a transparent manner and establishment of southern Punjab secretariat is a major achievement of Usman Buzdar.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun stated that departments are working independently as no infringement was made by the CM and he has always extended necessary support.

Minister Schools Education Murad Raas said that reforms have been introduced in the school education sector and the promises have been materialised by the government.Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said that both Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar were working to transform the outdated system.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari said that people were served in two years and they will be served with renewed vigour in next three years. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab government has taken good decisions in difficult circumstances which yielded positive results.

Meanwhile, the CM said, “The PTI government has started taking solid steps to fulfill the promises made with people. Some projects are completed while work is in progress on others speedily. The political and geographical importance of Punjab province is established and the level of public expectations is very high because they have materialised the dream of a genuine public government after a lapse of many years through people and the PTI government is working hard to materialise their dreams.”

Addressing a ceremony held here regarding the Punjab government’s two years performance, the CM said that he was surprised to know at the outset that meetings of the Board of Governors of some departments were not held even after the passing of years. Despite difficult challenges, we presented a progressive and pro-business budget and it was not possible to present a better budget than it in these circumstances, he said.

We identified our financial way forward. Trade and industry and health sectors are affected due to corona and 106 billion rupees were allocated for it in the new financial year. This includes 56 billion tax relief and direct expenditures worth 50 billion. Despite difficult circumstances, an additional Rs5 billion were provided for development projects, he added. Share of local governments was enhanced to 10 percent and frozen local government funds were also restored. The school education budget has been increased to Rs382 billion, the CM added.

He said establishment of southern Punjab secretariat was part of PTI manifesto and the promise has been fulfilled. He said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project is the largest mega project in the country and its utility cannot be denied. He said that work has been started on 13 special economic zones and the federal government has issued notification for six SEZs.

He said work is in progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and clean water project is being started with two billion rupees under Aab Pak Authority.

The government is providing training to one lac students every year under Tevta and around 2200 kilometre roads are constructed in villages under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan Programme. He said new local government act has been approved and promulgated. Now local government heads will be elected directly. He stated that small farmers are being given loans through e-credit scheme and work is continued to introduce new seeds for more productivity. The government has launched construction of Jalalpur and Greater Thal Canal systems to irrigate around 8 lac acre land.

He said that 43 lac tons of wheat have been purchased and 99 per cent payments were made to sugarcane farmers. The cabinet has approved amendments in sugarcane act and mills will be fined up to 5 million for non-payment to farmers. Sehat Insaf Card Scheme has been introduced in all the districts which will benefit 70 lac families and 3.5 crore needy people. He said that 30,000 merit-based recruitments have been made in the health sector and six new hospitals comprising of 3,500 beds are being constructed in different districts. The government has enhanced 12,000 beds in hospitals and the construction and expansion of different hospitals are in progress in different districts. The corona test facility has been increased to 17,000 daily and a historic decision has been made to make Urdu as a medium of instruction in primary level and teaching of English as a subject. The e-transfer policy for teachers has yielded positive results and Insaf Afternoon Schools have been set up in 22 districts. He said that 1,272 schools have been upgraded without spending a penny. Seven universities are being set up and 4,500 CTIs’ recruitments have been completed.

He said the Punjab Assembly during its two year tenure has approved 58 bills of public welfare and issued 25 new ordinances. Punjab Assembly passed 38 basic laws. He said that Punjab Assembly has made more legislation as compared to other provincial assemblies; 10,000 new recruitments in Punjab police have been approved, 550 new vehicles purchased for the police department. Around 45 new police stations are being constructed whereas land for 101 police stations has been identified. Cabinet has approved executive allowance for the police department. Scope of model police stations are being extended. Similarly, under Rescue 1122, scope of motorcycle ambulance service will be extended to all districts of the province. Services of rescue 1122 are been taken at tehsil level. He said that it is PTI government which realised and has given a service structure for the employees of rescue 1122 after 15 years. 92 shelter homes have been constructed in all major cities of the province including Lahore. Panahgah Authority will be established, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that revolutionary measures have been taken for bringing reforms in jail sector. Punjab government has paid fines of 28 crore rupees and got released 1000 prisoners. He said that reforms are being introduced in 167 years old jail manual. He stated that he made visits to Balochistan for promoting inter-provincial harmony and announced developmental projects worth billion of rupees in Turbat, Taftaan and Makran. Work on off-grid solution in Cholistan and Thal is under process. Project of clean and green Pakistan is being carried out successfully. He said that 20-kg flour bag is being sold at the rate of Rs 860 in Punjab. He said first underground water tank has been constructed to store rainy water in Lahore. Underground water sewage system will be extended gradually in divisions and later at district level. Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project will be started by October. He said that PTI government did not stop work on this project. Subsidy has to be given on this project. He said 13 national parks have been established in Punjab. Solid Waste Management Authority has been established in Dera Ghazi Khan as well. He said that a comprehensive plan has been evolved by Auqaf Department for the renovation of shrines of religious personalities. He said state land worth billions of rupees got vacated from the Qabza mafia.

The CM answered the questions of senior columnists, journalists and anchorpersons. In response to a question, Usman Buzdar said prices of essential commodities are far less than other provinces and most of the edibles are available on the government fixed price. He said that creating ease in the lives of common man is obligation and responsibility of PTI government. Answering another question, he said he personally come into field for solving the problems of Lahore.

There is a need to set traffic system on right pattern. He said that traffic management system harmonized with latest demands would be introduced in Lahore. A comprehensive campaign will be run for eradicating the encroachments from the city. Action will be taken against those who sell birds after catching them. Ravi River Urban Development Project will prove to be a game changer.

Replying to another question, Usman Buzdar said that he appeared before NAB when he received notice and he was ready to appear before NAB once again if someone shows him copy of second notice. Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht gave a detailed review of two years performance of Punjab government.