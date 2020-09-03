Lost confidence

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus on going after the opposition has damaged the economy to the core. In a market economy like ours, my expenditure is your income and your expenditure is my income. When everyone tries to save their money because of an uncertain political environment, everyone’s income is reduced. As a result, producers cut their production and let their employees go to stay afloat.

While physical and financial losses can be made up, loss of business confidence is difficult to recover. No matter what incentives are offered prospective investor would think that if a new government could go after 30-year-old cases, what was the guarantee that the deal made today would not be challenged by the successive governments?

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad