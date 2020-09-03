Departmental exam to begin from 14th

PESHAWAR: The departmental examination (1st term 2020) for the BS-17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) will be held from September 14 to 23, 2020 at Staff Training Institute, Benevolent Fund Building, Saddar Road.

The examination will be taken in Revenue Law-II (I), Revenue Law-III (II), Treasury, Civil Law-II (I), Jail, Criminal Law-II(I), Criminal Law-III (II) and Local Government.

The candidates are required to bring their own bare Acts (without commentary) for the papers to be answered with the aid of bare Acts. In case the candidates fail to bring their own books/bare Acts (without commentary), the examination section shall not be responsible for providing them bare Acts for answering the question papers.

Any candidate found having books other than bare Acts will be disallowed to take the examination, stated a notification from the KP Establishment Department.