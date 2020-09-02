Rains destroy crops, collapse walls in Malakand

BATKHELA: The rains continued to play havoc in various parts of Malakand district as standing crops destroyed and a number walls collapsed on Tuesday.

Locals said that rainwaters inundated dozens of houses causing damage to the structures and households in a number of areas in the district. However, no loss of life reported yet. The boundary wall of the APA Colony, which is situated adjacent to the Malakand Press Club, was collapsed due to continuous rains from the last three days.

The rainwaters also caused damage to the buildings of press club and Levies Post. There is no proper drainage system in District Secretariat, FG School and Session Court due to which the rainwaters inundate the agriculture offices, APA Colony, Judges Quarters and some portions of District Secretariat.