Covid-19 kills six more, 146 test positive, says CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: As many as six more people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,409 in the province while 146 more people have tested positive for the infectious disease, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday.

“We have lost six more lives due to Covid-19 in Sindh in the last 24 hours while 146 more people have tested positive for the Coronavirus infection in the province, raising the total number of cases to 129,615 in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. The chief minister said the death toll constitutes 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 310 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 123,384 which is 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 146 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 5,668 samples were tested constituting three percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,011,662 tests were conducted diagnosing 129,615 cases that constitute 13 percent overall detection rate.

According to the CM, currently 3,822 patients are under treatment, of them 3,504 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 311 at different hospitals. The condition of 157 patients is stated to be critical, including 15 who were shifted to ventilators.

He said that out of 146 cases, 88 were detected from Karachi, including 20 each from South and Korangi, 18 Central, 16 East, eight West and six Malir. He added that Umerkot has 11 cases, Matiari, Naushehroferoze three, Hyderabad, Kambar, Larkana, Shikarpur have four cases each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar have two each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow the SOPs, otherwise the Covid-19 cases would increase again.