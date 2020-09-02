Hikers enjoying ongoing monsoon

Islamabad: The water level in the little streams flowing around the hiking trails have increased significantly with most of the hikers enjoying these moments in ongoing monsoon season. Nasira Jabeen, a hiker said “When I reached the stream area in Trail V I got really excited because there was so much water and it was really making noise.”

“The people were really enjoying and also making photographs to capture those moments. The hiking track was also wet and it was somewhat difficult to walk on slippery stones,” she said. The situation was quite similar in Trail VI where a large number of hikers were seen moving upwards mostly in groups.

“We had to cross some three streams by foot and it was difficult but wonderful experience. I was not expecting that the water level in the streams would increase to that extent,” said Taimoor Bangash, a visitor.

The bicycle riders also came in groups as this trail is one of their most favorite destinations. The bicycle track is 3 kilometres long and also includes patchy areas. Imran Hafeez, a bicycle rider, said it was really, tricky to ride on the track in wet conditions but they really enjoyed the fun.

Contrary to these hikers there are also others who think it advisable to avoid hiking in these types of weather conditions. There is always a chance to get injured on uneven tracks in the rainy season.