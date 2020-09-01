Agriculture dept, PCPA agree to resolve issues

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department and Pakistan Crop Protection Association have agreed to resolve issues through a consultative process. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Agriculture Department, a committee was set up comprising Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Rana Ali Arshad, Director General Agriculture (Research) Dr Abid Mahmood, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Soil Fertility Punjab Prince Mehdi Munawar for resolving this issue. The committee members held talks with Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Chairman Pakistan Crop Protection Association and agreed that the Punjab Agriculture Department would resolve all issues through negotiations. In this regard, Chairman Pakistan Crop Protection Association Jamshed Iqbal Cheema assured if all the issues are resolved amicably then all the PCPA members would withdraw the cases filed in courts against the Agriculture Department.