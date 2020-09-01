Well-equipped hospital to be constructed near Chakri

Rawalpindi:An art of the facilities well-equipped hospital will be constructed at Jaurrian near Chakri whereas construction work at such project will be started from September 15. Director development and planning, district health authority, Dr Ahsan Ali told APP that all the arrangements have been finalised in this regard.

He added that such hospital will be consisted of 60 beds and will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs499.7 million. He disclosed that construction contract of such hospital has been awarded to Bashir Ahmed Chinoti firm that would complete it within two years.

The Director said that Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar would hopefully lay foundation stone of the hospital at Jaurrian on September 15. ”An amount of Rs352.44 million will be spent for construction of the building while a grant of Rs147.29 million will be utilized to procure medical equipment and machinery,” he said.

The Director informed that state of the art medical equipment including ventilators, ultrasound machine with beam forming system, dental unit, anesthesia with cardiac monitor and others would be installed in the hospital for provision of modern healthcare facilities to the residents.