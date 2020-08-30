Pakistan with most generous people to mark Day of Charity on Sept 5

Islamabad : Pakistani nation recognised as the most generous people in terms of giving away charities to the poor will observe the International day of Charity, falling on September 5. The significance of the day will be multiplied as most of people affected from the COVID-19 lockdown after losing their jobs or daily earnings for a long period are in the process of rehabilitation and yet to achieve stability.

The International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, non governmental organisations and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.

The World Giving Index has ranked Pakistan as 91th most generous country out of 144 nations.

While the Stanford Social Innovation Review reported that when it comes to charitable giving, Pakistan is a generous country, and it contributes more than one per cent of its Gross Domestic Product to charity.

Another study conducted by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy shows that Pakistanis give around Rs240 billion (more than $2 billion) annually to charity.

The same reflected when the country remained under lockdown to battle a daunting coronavirus spread, local charities played a pivotal role to stem the economic burden on the low-income groups through providing them rations and medical assistance. To mark the International Charity Day, different organisations in the country including Islamabad have planned to arrange webinars and discussion programs to highlight the importance of the day.

According to the United Nations, the date of September 5 was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 "for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace.

"Mother Teresa, the renowned nun and missionary, was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910. In 1928 she went to India, where she devoted herself to helping the destitute.

In 1948 she became an Indian citizen and founded the order of Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta in 1950, which became noted for its work among poor and dying in that city.

For over 45 years she ministered to the poor, sick, orphaned and dying, while guiding the Missionaries of Charity’s expansion, first in India and then in other countries, including hospices and homes for the poorest and homeless.

Mother Teresa’s work has been recognized and acclaimed throughout the world and she has received a number of awards and distinctions, including the Nobel Peace Prize. Mother Teresa died on September 5th, 1997, at 87 years of age.

In recognition of the role of charity in alleviating humanitarian crises and human suffering within and among nations, as well as of the efforts of charitable organizations and individuals, including the work of Mother Teresa, the General Assembly of the United Nations through a resolution designated the 5th of September, the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa, as the International Day of Charity.