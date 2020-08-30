Aftab Sherpao hopes intra-Afghan talks to restore peace

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday hoped that the upcoming intra-Afghan talks would help pave the way for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

He was talking to a delegation of the Afghan consulate headed by Afghan Consul General Najeebullah Ahamdzai at Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP here, said a press release.

Aftab Sherpao said the negotiations should be all-inclusive to seek the input from all the stakeholders to restore viable peace to the war-torn country.

He said Afghanistan had been in conflict for the last four decades, calling for untiring efforts to bring stability to the war-strife country.

“The common Afghans have been bearing the brunt of the war for 40 years,” he remarked.

Asking Islamabad to play its role in bringing peace to Afghanistan, he underscored the need for promoting people-to-people and government-to-government contacts with Kabul.

The QWP leader said stability in Pakistan was linked to the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, arguing the entire region would benefit from the restoration of peace. “Peace is a prerequisite for development,” he noted.

He said all stakeholders should play their role in the restoration of peace. He asked the government to boost trade with Afghanistan.