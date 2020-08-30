Transforming plain to eye-catching

As people get used to Zoom, virtual programmes are becoming very successful for those who are mindful of the consequences of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and adhere to SOPs.

The Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi /Islamabad chapter is one of them. Their program for the month of August was a demonstration titled 'Transformation: Transparent to Vague' by a senior expert, Wiqarunnisa Boolani and it was also attended by members from the FAS clubs in Karachi; Lahore and Peshawar, while members from the Garden Club of Toronto also participated.

Using transparent glass vases and containers, she applied different techniques and material to camouflage the transparency of the container, emphasizing that since all material is not biodegradable we should try to minimize its usage and make arrangements using water as a direct source.

She used materials like tree bark on a plastic sheet; jute rope to weave over the wide mouth of a glass container to make a mesh which helped to hold the flowers in place; wool mesh and pegs made with stems at the edge of the glass container; stems held by rubber bands; coloured strips of cardboard punched with holes through which cane sticks were passed; a beautiful transparent conical vase hidden with a sliced Agave plant kept in place with a wooden stake; metal wire hooked to a wooden board on which the arrangement was made using glass tubes covered with the teak tree leaves.

The final exhibit was a beautiful transparent container on which white wool was wrapped and then given texture with candle wax.

Judging by the comments that followed - not only on zoom but the other social media forums that are used by members - all those who viewed the demonstration were very appreciative of the different techniques the expert had used for the containers as well as the arrangements. They called it a ‘really good learning experience.’

And here’s something to think about. A few members commented that they liked the virtual meetings because there was no disturbance as was seen in physical ones, (members walking around and chatting during the lesson) but the interaction with fellow floral art enthusiasts was important for an exchange of ideas - and other matters, so hopefully physical meetings will resume soon!