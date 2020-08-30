Muharram procession held amid tight security

Islamabad : The 9th Muharram ul Haram procession was taken out on Saturday in the federal capital territory in rigorous security measures with full religious zeal and fervour in a peaceful atmosphere, despite the severe threats from the banned militant outfits.

Four-ring security plan was adopted to counter possible terrorist attack at every level, while surveillance was conducted by a team led by DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed and helicopters kept flying on the Markazi Imambargah and routes of mourning procession.

The security team reviewed routes of the mourning procession to watch security gauges taken to provide fool-proof security to the mourners. Overall, 5,000 personnel of police, Rangers and Special Branch took active part in providing a peaceful atmosphere to the mourners while Sector G-6 was virtually sealed and cordoned off by armed personnel of law enforcing agencies to ensure security.

The month of Muharram stands as a reminder to mankind for the heroic struggle and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), against the corruption and destruction of human rights by a tyrant ruler.

Extremely stringent security measures were taken in and around the Imambargah Markazia in G-6/2 as well as the routes of the mourning processions. The persons entering into the security circles of Markazi Imambargah were checked and body-searched at four different stages by the scouts of Imambargah and police.

The route of the mourning procession was completely protected and properly fenced. A special squad of bomb disposal unit was seen alert with the security squadron.

Top officers of the district administration and police including DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat remained with the procession to ensure security.

No untoward incident was reported during the Majlis and mourning procession.

Small processions started to gather in Markazi Imambargah in the morning from adjacent areas including Noorpur Shahan, Shahzad Town, Tarlai, Shah Allah Ditta and different areas of Rawalpindi too.

After reaching the mosque a detailed sermon was delivered by the religious scholars in which rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

They highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Later, a big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah and mosque that passed through its traditional routes, Luqman Hakeem Road, Lal Quarters, service road of 7th Avenue, Municipal Road, Melody and finally terminated at the Markazi Imambargah in the late evening.

Hundreds of participants observed ‘Zanjir Zani’ at Luqman Hakeem Road and Lal Quarters Chowk to commemorate Shohda-e-Karbala’s sacrifice.

Thousands of people distributed ‘Niaz’ (food, milk, soft drinks and simple water) to the participants of mourning procession.

It is pertinent to note here that people belonging to other schools of thought also participated in the mourning processions to express complete solidarity.

The health department of Islamabad administration set up free medical camp as Imamia Students Organization was also took an active part in providing free medical assistance wherever required.