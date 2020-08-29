Free treatment facilities: PM honours another pledge, says PTI senator

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise by ensuring free medical treatment to everyone.

In a statement on Friday, he said the PTI government has taken a step towards for the establishment of true welfare state. He said the prime minister was well aware of the problems facing the people. “He wishes to provide jobs and health facilities to every Pakistani,” he said.

During its two-year rule, Zeeshan Khanzada said that the PTI government has reduced the burden of foreign loan and government expenditure. He said the PTI government paid foreign loans obtained by the previous government and the economy of the country was put on right track. The PTI senator expressed the hope the economy would further improve during the current year. He said those who had been opposing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) had adopted silence because the people were happy to get excellent travelling facility in Peshawar.