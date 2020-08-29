Two corona-related deaths, 96 new cases across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: Two COVID-19 related deaths and 96 new infections were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, the toll of fatalities stayed at 2,195 while confirmed cases of novel virus reached 96,636 in the province.

Of 96 new cases, 53 were reported from Lahore, followed by Bahawalpur 7, Gujranwala 6 and Faisalabad 5 and so on. Around 9,939 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 926,113 in the province. During the last 24 hours, around 28 patients recovered across the province taking the total number of recovered patients to 92, 421.