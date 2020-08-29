Trees fall on roads after rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain with cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here Friday while Met Office predicted more rains during the next two days (Saturday and Sunday).

The city witnessed continuous rain at scattered places early Friday after which several trees fell on roads causing problems for the users. Such an incident happened near the Hockey Stadium where a big tree fell on the road connecting the Qaddafi Stadium with the Gulberg roundabout.

Similarly, a big sinkhole appeared on a road in Allama Iqbal Town while several motorcyclists fell in wells dug out by LDA near the under construction site of Firdous Market underpass. Residents and road users said that the Firdous Market underpass has become a death trap for citizens as LDA has dug two to three wells and road users can’t see them in case of stagnant rainwater. They demanded the LDA to install signboards at the wells. The LDA DG said that he would take appropriate action on the complaint.

Meanwhile, Met Officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen in lower parts during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while more rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in south Punjab and eastern Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, rainfall was also recorded at several other cities including Karachi (Faisal Base 231, Surjani 195, Kemari 170, North Karachi 168, Nazimabad 162, Masroor Base 154, Saddar 142, Landhi 126, Old Area Airport 122, University Road, Saadi Town 105, Jinnah Terminal 104, Gulshan-e-Hadid 49), Mohenjo Daro 44, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Sukkur 15, Larkana 07, Jacobabad 06, Chhor, Hyderabad 02, Kotli 192, Rawalkot 78, Garhi Dupatta 31, Muzaffarabad (City 18, Airport 16), Sialkot (City 159, Airport 85), Jhelum 84, Narowal 81, Lahore (City 67, Airport 55), Mangla 63, Toba Tek Singh 46, Mandi Bahauddin 37, Gujrat 32, Okara 31, Kasur 25, Gujranwala 20, Sahiwal 15, Jhang 14, Murree, Faisalabad 10, Chakwal 06, Hafizabad 05, Joharabad 03, Khanewal 02, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Cherat 68, Bannu 49, Malam Jabba 41, Kakul 39, Balakot 33, Patan, Saidu Sharif 22, Mirkhani, Upper Dir 08, Kalam 07, Parachinar 03, Barkhan 37, Ziarat 32, Lasbela 04, Bagrut 18, Bunji 14, Gilgit 12, Hunza, Astor 07, Skardu 06, Gupis 02 and Chilas 01.

Friday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 30.4°C and minimum was 23°C.