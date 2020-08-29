close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
AFP
August 29, 2020

ATM blast

World

AFP
August 29, 2020

VERSAILLES, France: Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said. The blast spread debris up to 20 metres from the site outside a supermarket in Mezieres-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris. Four people were transferred to the hospital with minor burns.

