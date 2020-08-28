close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2020

PDMA identifies 178 campsites to shelter people

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has identified 178 campsites throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which may be used as a shelter for people displaced in the wake of disasters.

After identification of the potential campsites, the PDMA has ensured mapping of the sites and its dissemination to all relevant stakeholders, said a press release. This activity was one of its kind and received positive response from all relevant sectors. To strengthen its response to disasters, the PDMA is establishing a Camp Management Task Force in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The District Disaster Management Officer shall act as chairman/chairperson of the task force which will comprise representatives of Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Tehsil Municipal Administration, DDMU, Social Welfare Department, Education, Health, civil society organisations and local community.

