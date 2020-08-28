Customs’ support assured

LAHORE: Collector Customs Enforcement and Compliance Basit Maqsood Abbasi has assured businessmen of full cooperation in resolution of their issues on priority basis.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday, the collector said customs appraisement has worked hard to ensure minimum time in clearance of goods and articles and easy registration of the firms.

He added that human interference due to the proper implementation of WeBOC has been reduced significantly thereby reducing the cost of doing business. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said the business community wanted to ensure that any action taken by Customs Department should not be anti-business. Moreover, the business community should feel comfortable while dealing with Customs officials, he added.

Asghar further said that importers were facing various problems while transporting imported goods from the ports to their warehouses as they were frequently stopped by Customs personnel on various check points during transit. “We believe that consignments once cleared by Customs authorities should not be checked time and again while moving up country,” he added.