Bulleh Shah urs to begin from Sept 4

KASUR: Three-day celebrations of the urs of sufi saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah are starting from September 4, 2020.

In this regard a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali is held in the DC Committee Room to review the arrangements for the urs. The participants were told that the urs celebrations wil start from September 4 upto September 6.

The DC directed all the departments concerned to extend cooperation in arranging the urs celebrations and implementing coronavirus SOPs. He also asked the authorities concerned to make all arrangements to celebrate the urs as soon as possible. He said the devotees should not face any kind of difficulty during the urs. The DC said no leniency will be tolerated in terms of implementing coronavirus SOPs. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Kashif Dogar, SP Muhammad Hanan, Zonal Administrator Endowment Lahore Zone Lahore Abid Shabbir Leghari, District Manager Endowment Kasur Gohar Mustafa and officials of Civil Defence, Food Authority, Wapda and Municipal Corporation also attended the meeting.

TWO MINOR COUSINS RECOVERED: B-Division police Wednesday recovered two minor cousins who were abducted two days ago from Kasur. Hina Azhar, 13, and her cousin Falak Ansar, 14, were abducted by kidnappers from Kot Murad Khan on August 24 and the police with the help of CCTV footage arrested an accused identified as Ashfaq and recovered the cousins from Lahore on his identification.

TWO WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two married women were abducted in two separate incidents in the district. Accused Shimon, Nazir and their accomplices kidnapped the wife of Yasir Masih from near Kamal Chishti locality.

Meanwhile, accused Rafaqat and his accomplices abducted the married daughter of Sakina Bibi from near old Mandi Pattoki city when she was present in a bazaar.

CITIZENS DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables here on Wednesday. Two bandits snatched Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone from Noor Yaz Khan near Service Road Steelbagh Kasur.

Three robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Rao Farooq near Changa Manga. Three robbers snatched Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from Jamil near Bagiarmar village of Kot Radha Kishan.

Gunmen snatched cash and a mobile phone from Adnan near Raja Jang. Thieves stole the car of Muhammad Ahmed near Rukanpura Kasur cemetery. Two robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Nadir in a locality of Kot Radha Kishan. Four robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Ikram-ul-Haq in Pattoki. Thieves entered the house of Musarat Bibi near Patoki City in Ahmednagar and took away costly things. Robbers deprived Ghulam Mohiud Din of cash near Attari Langarewali, Kunganpur. Two robbers snatched cash and mobile phone from Fahad near Munir Shaheed Colony Kasur. Robbers snatched a motorcycle and a mobile phone from a man near Qadiwind Road Qureshiwala Bagh Kasur. Meanwhile, in the same locality, robbers snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from Inamul Haq. Accused Zubair and his accomplices entered the house of Yusuf near Syedpur Khadian and stole cash and other valuables worth Rs 2 lakh.

FAKE CALLER BOOKED: Kanganpur police booked a man on charges of making a fake robbery call. Accused Iftikhar made a phone call to police, saying robbers had snatched his motorcycle near Mouza Kotha Kalan. When the police visited the site, he could not prove as his motorcycle was snatched from him. The Kanganpur police registered a case against him for making a fake call.