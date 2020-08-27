HHRD focused on children during coronavirus

Islamabad : Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) helped more than half a million people during the coronavirus relief operation and was distributed Rs130 million among 8,350 orphans and 15 million to 1,155 disabled children as financial assistance, said Country Director Muhammad Saleem Mansoori, says a press release.

While talking in meeting after completion of corona relief operation he said in a first step, personal safety kits were distributed across Pakistan in HHRD target areas. In this phase, PPE kits were distributed to government health centers, district-level hospitals, direct victims, Helping Hand employees and other agencies. In second phase, Rs130 million was distributed among 8,350 orphans and Rs15 million was also provided as financial assistance to 1,155 disabled children. HHRD supplied dry rations in collaboration with District administration, deputy commissioner offices and government hospitals administration at district level.

The material included handbills, posters, and banners were distributed for public awareness with the help of the district administration. He said hygiene sessions were held with a focus on coronavirus prevention measures in collaboration with Academia, volunteers, youth, and scholars. HHRD mobile medical units and ambulances was also ensured in target areas he added.