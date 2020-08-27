LDA retrieves 25 plots

LAHORE:Twenty-five plots worth millions of rupees were retrieved in Johar Town in an operation against illegal occupants here on Wednesday on the directions of LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

Staff of the Estate Management Directorate-I of LDA reclaimed eight plots, each measuring one kanal, along PIA Road which had been re-occupied by the grabbers. The staff took possession of 17 out of 19 plots which had been cancelled by the Director Land Development-I a few days back. Entry of theses plots in the possession register was also deleted. Structures, boundary walls and shanties in these plots were removed.

These plots will now be included in the plot bank of LDA. These properties will be sold through an open auction for revenue generation for development projects. Meanwhile, on directions by DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, staff of the Town Planning Wing along with enforcement squad and police demolished two illegal structures during an operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme. The operation was conducted against unauthorised commercial constructions which had been carried out in violation of the approved building plan on residential plots No 3 and 4 of B-Block of the scheme.

stakeholders’ meeting: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has called a conference of all stakeholders for seeking suggestions, input and objections regarding Land Use Regulations-2020. Officials said the conference will be held on Thursday (today) at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town. LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar chaired a meeting regarding the Land Use Rules 2020 on Wednesday and directed for simplifying policies and laws for promoting business opportunities for growth of economic activities. He asked for encouraging construction sector so that the investors could take benefit of the Prime Minister’s package of incentives for this sector. The Punjab government has recently notified the Land Use Rules 2020 for residential, commercial and other uses of the land. A draft of the Land Use Regulations for further explaining these rules and to elaborate various standards of permissible uses has also been formulated.

The said draft has been placed at LDA Website (www.lda.gop.pk) and can be also collected from LDA Office, Johar Town. LDA has invited all stakeholders including academic experts, professionals, town planners and legal fraternity to participate in the seminar. The DG instructed for giving due consideration to the opinions and suggestions of the stakeholders.