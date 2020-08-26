NAB to recover every single looted penny: chairman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday visited the NAB Lahore office and was briefed about assets beyond means investigations against PTI Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and other mega corruption scandals.

According to a press release, the chairman was briefed on updates in all mega corruption scandals being investigated at the Regional Bureau.

He was briefed by the director general (DG) NAB Lahore along with his Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) regarding updates in the case of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and officials of the Excise and Taxation Department for issuing a liquor licence to a private hotel, money-laundering reference against former Shahbaz Sharif and his family members, inquiry against Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema, officers of Revenue Department and others regarding alleged change in Lahore’s Master Plan.

He was also briefed on investigation against Punjab’s Senior PTI Minister Sibtain Khan; updates in assets beyond means case against PTI’s Member Provincial Assembly Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena; updates in an inquiry against PTI’s Member National Assembly Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht; complaint of allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income against Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar; complaint against PTI’s Punjab Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi regarding alleged corruption in appointments, transfers, postings in Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

The NAB chairman stressed pursuance of all cases on a fast track. He reiterated the commitment that there is no let-up for corruption and corrupt elements. He said eradication of corruption from the motherland is the prime job of the NAB and the bureau strives to contribute to the progress of the country.

He said the NAB is a prime national investigation agency and it has nothing to do with politics. He said it is the NAB’s resolve to bring all corrupt elements and their cases to logical end and recover every single looted penny from the corrupt elements.

He said the NAB has so far recovered a hefty amount to the tune of Rs 466 billion from the corrupt elements and the same has been submitted to the exchequer. While issuing instructions to Investigation and Prosecution Wing officials of the Regional Bureau, the NAB chairman emphasized that all corruption scandals would be pursued in accordance with the law. He re-affirmed his commitment that the corrupt elements would be dealt with iron hand.