Tue Aug 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2020

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to be initiated around Pindi Ring Road project

National

RAWALPINDI: The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) would be initiated around proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road project that would have nine interchanges starting from Rawat to Sangjani area.

According to the initial blue print of the proposed project, nine interchanges would be constructed at Radio Pakistan Building, Kala Kotha, Khasala Khurd, Chakri Road, Murat area, M-14, Fateh Jang Road, Hakla and Sangjani.

Two industrial zones would be established-one measuring 2,000 acres and other 1,000 acres—while 700 acres would be allocated for education zone in which colleges, technical colleges and university would be established for the students from all over the country.

Theme park and recreational spots would be constructed on 200 acres of land. Some 80 acres of land would be allocated for the community and activity zone. A state-of-the-art hospital would be established in the health zone.

