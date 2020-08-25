Four rapists get life imprisonment

MULTAN: A Model Court against Gender Based Violence on Monday awarded life imprisonment (43 years collectively) to four rapists. Complainant Muhammad Shahzeb lodged his complaint with Gulgasht police on May 27, 2018, in which he alleged that accused Muhammad Akbar, Awais, Asif and Noman had allegedly raped his wife in a private hospital’s room.

The complainant alleged that the accused also made a video of the incident. Shahzeb said that he contracted love marriage with a girl and requested one of his friends Muhammad Akbar for arranging a room to stay. He said that his friend provided him a room in a private hospital. The complainant alleged that when he left the room for some work, all four accused forced their entry into the room and allegedly raped his wife, besides torturing her. Later, the police registered a case but the victim girl submitted a statement in favour of the accused due to their influential background. However, the girl recorded her statement against the accused rapists.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Hassan Ahmed awarded life imprisonment to Awais, Asif and Noman and additional 10 years to each accused with Rs 150,000 fine each. The court also awarded life imprisonment to main accused Muhammad Akbar with additional 13 years imprisonment and Rs 170,000 fine.