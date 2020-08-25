Transgender found dead

Islamabad:A transgender person was found dead at his apartment in Sector G-11/3 here on Monday in mysterious circumstances.

ASP Ramna Rana Abdul Wahab said that neighbors of the transgender informed police after unusual smelling from the apartment of Transgender person.

The transgender identified as Ijaz, aka, Gurya was residing in the G-11/3 apartment number 13. Police preliminary investigation revealed that body was 12-14 days old and police reached at the apartment on call of neighbors who noticed unusual smelling in the residential apartments from last couple of days.

The body was shifted to PIMS for postmortem and otter legal requirements. Police also disclosed that transgender person Ijaz was addicted of Ice adding that Following the postmortem report, investigations will be processed further. It is also worth mentioning here that few weeks back in a posh Sector of Islamabad in E-11, a transgender (Beenish) was shot dead following some dispute.