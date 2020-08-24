Tributes paid to Munawar Hassan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRAL: IJT former Nazim-e-Ala Waqas Anjum Jafri on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the late head of Jamaat-e-Islam Syed Munawar Hassan. Addressing a convention of workers at Maududi Auditorium in the Polo Ground here, he said that Munawar Hassan was an asset to Jamaat-e-Islami and a role model for party workers. “Munawar Hassan had dedicated his life to the promotion of Islam,” he said.