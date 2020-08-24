close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
Tributes paid to Munawar Hassan

Peshawar

CHITRAL: IJT former Nazim-e-Ala Waqas Anjum Jafri on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the late head of Jamaat-e-Islam Syed Munawar Hassan. Addressing a convention of workers at Maududi Auditorium in the Polo Ground here, he said that Munawar Hassan was an asset to Jamaat-e-Islami and a role model for party workers. "Munawar Hassan had dedicated his life to the promotion of Islam," he said.

