Mon Aug 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2020

Imambargahs get sanitizers, face masks

Peshawar

KALAYA: The local administration has provided hand sanitizers and face masks to all the imambargahs and participants of the mourning processions to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic during Muharram in the district.

The administration has also installed posters and banners to raise awareness about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) so the participants of mourning processions could not fall prey to the fast-spreading virus. On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khattak, Lower and Upper Orakzai Assistant Commissioners Niamatullah Kundi and Adnan Ahmad installed banners and posters about adopting SOPs and also handed over hand sanitizers and face masks to the administrators of imambargahs across the district. The officials urged the administrators to ensure hand washing by the participants and cleanliness on the premises of imambargahs to contain the spread of fatal viral disease. They warned that strict action would be taken against violators of SOPs.

