Prices of all vegetables surge

LAHORE:The district administration foiled an attempt of establishing the weekly makeshift market by the vendors in Shadman as the district government has yet to take a decision on resuming the Sunday bazaars in the City which were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the third week of March.

The number of vendors this week reached the site of weekly makeshift market in the Shadman area where Sunday bazaar was established more than one and a half decades ago. However, no administrative staff was there and the vendors kept on doing business until midday. But after the midday, the administration reached there and started removing vendors with the support of the local police. This resulted in protest by the vendors against the administration.

The bazaar organiser, who in the past used to provide supporting fixtures, told The News that they had approached the officials concerned of the district government, including the assistant commissioner and administration of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town for resuming the weekly bazaars. However, the administration refused without any justification. But this Sunday, number of vendors on their carts, donkey carts, and rickshaw carts reached the bazaar site and started their business in the absence of any administrative staff.

Later, the administration took action against them and arrested a number of vendors from the site. This week prices of the almost all essential vegetables further increased alongside massive overcharging and open violations of the rate list everywhere in the city.

Further, the price of chicken meat was increased by Rs4 per kg for live bird and fixed at Rs96 to 104 per kg, while it sold at Rs150 per kg, and meat increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs151 per kg, and sold Rs200 to 250 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs65 to 69 per kg, not sold, B-Grade at Rs59 to 63 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs50 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and potato stored gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and it sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs55 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs145 to 148 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg to Rs440 to 450 per kg, garlic Thailand was fixed at Rs390 to 400 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price increased by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to per kg. Bitter gourd local price increased by Rs61 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg. Spinach price was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini local was increased by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, also sold at Rs140 per kg.