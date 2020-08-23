Artist Support Fund discussed

Lahore : An important meeting on the Artist Support Fund was held on Friday at Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall.

Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana presided over the meeting. Important decisions were made concerning the welfare of the artist community.

Sadia Sohail said, “The art and artists are the identities of our fertile land. Their services are appreciated, and their welfare is our responsibility.” She said that the Artist Support Fund is for the deserving artists who spend their whole life to serve the art and culture. “I am glad that the aid is reaching the right hands,” she added.

Expressing her views, Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the Artist Support Fund Committee is playing an active and dynamic role. She said that the design of the mobile app had been approved for the registration of artists, and this app will be introduced soon.

She said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Art Council, are using all resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success. “We are the people who love our culture, and the services of our artists are everlasting for the development and prosperity of arts and culture. We acknowledge and wholeheartedly support their work; therefore, Alhamra is working hard to serve art and artists.” Representatives of PSPA and Punjab Information Technology Board also gave important suggestions.

All members of the Artist Support Fund Committee reiterate their commitment to provide full financial support to the artists who have earned a name for the country. The participants in the meeting also gave valuable feedback on the welfare of the artists. The meeting was also attended by Information Deputy Secretary Naveed Anjum, Culture Additional Secretary Farhat Jabeen, PUCAR Executive Director Rizwan Sharif, PILAC DG Dr Sughra Sadaf and other officers of Culture Department.

Dengue surveillance: The anti-dengue campaign launched by the district administration is going on under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 106 Afghani Road, Samnabad zone, where he checked the staff working in the streets for indoor surveillance. He directed the teams to gear up the pace of the anti-dengue spray process.