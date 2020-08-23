4 kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE :The city district administration retrieved four-kanal-and-two-marla state land worth Rs 110 million from the land grabbers during an operation here on Saturday.

A special team under the supervision of Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehndi Maloof carried out an operation at Harbanspura, Afzal Park, Mustafa Town and Nazeer Garden with heavy machinery. The team also demolished nine illegal structures, including basements, boundary walls and under-construction houses, during the operation.