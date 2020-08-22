Senate, NA pay glowing tributes to Mir Hasil Bizenjo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Senate and the National Assembly Friday paid glowing tributes to the late National Party Chairman Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.
The Senate unanimously passed a resolution, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who and his family played a very significant role in national politics.