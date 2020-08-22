close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
August 22, 2020

Senate, NA pay glowing tributes to Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Top Story

August 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Senate and the National Assembly Friday paid glowing tributes to the late National Party Chairman Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who and his family played a very significant role in national politics.

