A long journey of hope

It pains to accept that my country has not been making progress at all. Every new day brings more miseries for the poor. High inflation, poor quality of education, limited job opportunities, and other related problems have made it extremely difficult for people to live comfortably and peacefully. We are hoping that our country will progress in the coming days, but we have no tangible policies that can suggest that the country is moving ahead in the right direction. Other Asian countries, including our neighbouring countries, have better economies. India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives have better economic performance. The two years of the PTI-led government haven’t been any better for the country. Pakistanis were hoping for a positive change in the affairs of the country following the rise of the party of their choice to power. However, our hopes were dashed. Pakistan is a beautiful country surrounded by natural resources, but if they are not properly utilised by the government, poverty and economic failure are its ultimate fate. The government should take notice of the situation and do something to bring some relief to the people. The consequences of ill-thought-out policies of the government are borne by the poor. We have not yet lost hope in our leaders. They still have time to improve state institutions. The dream of a prosperous Pakistan can still be achieved if all institutions work together with dedication.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana