Karachi problems

This refers to the editorial ‘Repairing Karachi’ (August 21). It has touched most important issues concerning people of Karachi, who continue to suffer on account of poor governance and differences among political parties. It is important to realise that actions taken to solve basic problems of people of Karachi won’t work unless the root cause of these problems is tackled.

Karachi’s management is divided among various institutions. The responsibility of dealing with the city’s management should be assigned to a single institution that must be given sufficient funds. Before starting any work in the city, the authorities should remove encroachments that don’t only create a bulk of trash, but is also a major hindrance. All main roads and open spaces are being used by various businesses. There is a total collapse of administration in Karachi. These problems should be dealt with on an urgent basis.

Lt Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi