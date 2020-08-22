Pakistan’s decision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The UAE and Israel have signed a peace deal that will lead to the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Palestinians protested against the deal.
It was good to learn that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically rejected any possibility that Pakistan could establish relations with Israel. The prime minister said that accepting the state of Israel is equivalent to giving up Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.
Afia Ambreen
Rawalpindi