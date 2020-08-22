close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 22, 2020

Pakistan’s decision

Newspost

 
August 22, 2020

The UAE and Israel have signed a peace deal that will lead to the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Palestinians protested against the deal.

It was good to learn that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically rejected any possibility that Pakistan could establish relations with Israel. The prime minister said that accepting the state of Israel is equivalent to giving up Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost