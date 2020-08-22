Beggars in Lahore

For the last few months, Lahore has been witnessing a rise in the number of street beggars. Wherever you go, you will find groups of beggars. They can be seen standing at mosque gates, near housing societies’ main gates, and signals; outside hospitals; in markets; and, amazingly, at toll plazas too. It seems that there are some organised groups that bring these beggars to specific locations and take them back.

The rise in the number of beggars is due to the negligence of local government, rising rates of unemployment and inflation, and heavy taxes. The rising prices of essential items and high utility bills have made it difficult for people to meet their expenses. The policy of heavy taxation will never bring prosperity to the country. The government must review its policies to keep the local industry running and create new jobs.

Kashif Sameer

Lahore