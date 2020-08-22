Time to act

Economic prosperity and internal peace are unattainable in a particular country unless the country becomes self-reliant. Unfortunately, Pakistan is not moving in the right direction. It heavily relies on other foreign powers and financial institutions. Our financial budget also tilts towards IMF recommendations.

A country must have a certain level of autonomy or economic freedom if it wants to emerge as a strong player. The PTI government has not done anything to make Pakistan an economically strong country. In the absence of proper development programmes, how can the country progress?

Khair Muhammed

Sukkur