Covid-19 and education

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, almost all sectors have suffered throughout the world. The same is the case in Pakistan. In our country, education institutions are closed for nearly seven months now. This long closure of schools has created financial problems for many private education institutions. Teachers, non-teaching staff, and textbook shop owners are facing too many financial difficulties. The relevant authorities have been requesting the government to reopen schools with SOPs, but the government is not on board.

The education sector needs the government’s support. The authorities should direct schools how to reopen schools with SOPs. It should also provide interest-free loans or other similar packages to school owners so that they can run schools with ease.

Sanaullah Khan

Swat