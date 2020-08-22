45 teachers appointed for Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has appointed 45 primary teachers for posting at schools in Lower Kohistan district.

District Education Officer Mohammad Nawaz Khan issued the appointment order on completion of a test and interview process.

The newly appointed teachers were directed to report to the specified schools within a stipulated period.

ROBBER ARRESTED: Oghi police arrested a robber in theft cases that took place in various parts of the tehsil.

Mohammad Anwar was nabbed after he allegedly stole five tolas gold ornaments, Rs16,000 and 21,000 Saudi riyals from Mohammad Javed’s residence in Nawan Sher area.

According to police, the arrested accused was also involved in other robberies and the details would be shared with the media soon.