Threats to Justice Isa case: IHC approves Maulvi Iftikharuddin’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved Maulvi Iftikharuddin Mirza's bail in the threats to Justice Isa case, adding that the court was doing so "to ensure a fair trial".

The high court approved Mirza's bail, asking him to deposit Rs1 million surety bonds. A two-member bench of the court, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq was hearing the threats to Justice Isa case.

"Do you know what the suspect has said about the judge and the judiciary?" asked Justice Athar Minallah.

"The suspect has apologised for his words," responded Mirza's lawyer.

"The contempt of court case is with the Supreme Court, we are just deciding about the bail," said the IHC chief justice. "This matter pertains to maligning the entire judiciary," he added.

Iftikharuddin’s lawyer responded by stating that his client had neither uploaded nor ensured that the video went viral.

The deputy general informed the court that the suspect was nominated in a case that included provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act, defamation and others. "We are accepting his bail to ensure a fair trial," said the court.