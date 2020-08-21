Online contests to celebrate I-Day

Rawalpindi : In order to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner, Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School organised online contests for students to virtually celebrate the day with their peers.

On the directive of Anglo Arab Old Boys Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad, different online contests for the students were organised. The contests included declamation, national songs, Azadi posters and traditional dresses contest. Around 98 students from Boys, Girls and Montessori wings competed in the contests. The announcement of the winners was made at the national flag hoisting ceremony on August 14. The ceremony among others was attended by Anglo Arab Old Boys Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad, Association Members Malik Abdul Waheed, Malik Irfan, Ibadur Rahman, Usman Bhatti and Faisal Altaf.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, Principal Manzoor Hussain announced the winners of the contests and in his video message congratulated the winning students.

Senior members of Old Boys Association Ch Mohammad Irshad also greeted the students in his video message.

Anglo Arab Old Boys Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad shed light on Pakistan Movement calling upon the students to remain steadfast and patriotic.