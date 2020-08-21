The Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has started unscheduled loadshedding in Larkana. Earlier, lights went out for six hours in a full day. Now, the loadshedding period has been increased to 10 to 12 hours. In this extremely hot summer, it has become difficult for everyone to live without light.

Not everyone has the facility of a power generator or solar panels at their homes or shops. Unannounced loadshedding causes huge monetary losses to the business community. The authorities concerned are requested to pay serious attention to this issue.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana