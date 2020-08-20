PAC hints to stop salaries of officials who ignore committee’s directions

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday hinted to take the decision of stopping the salaries of those of officials who ignored the directives of the committee.

The PAC was held with the chair of its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Wednesday in which the audit paras related to Benazir Income Support Programme were examined. The PAC also expressed its strong annoyance of not holding of the Departmental Accounting Committee meetings.

The PAC refused to examine the audit paras of Benazir Income support Programme for not holding the Departmental Accounting Committee meetings and referred back the audit paras for examination in the DAC meeting. The officials of BISP took excuse of COVID-19 for not holding the DAC.

PAC member and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the COVID-19 came recently but the DACs were even not held prior of it and it would be better that these audit pars should be taken in the DAC first then come back to the committee.

PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar remarked that the DAC were not held regularly due to which the audit paras were not settle and remain pending.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq proposed for freezing the salaries of those officials who ignored the directives of the PAC and directives to be referred to the Accountant General of Pakistan in this regard through National Assembly Speaker.

Munaza Hassan suggested that warning should be issued first then to take any such decision.