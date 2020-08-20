close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
I
INP
August 20, 2020

Pakistan, China to boost agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China have decided to undertake a long term plan of CPEC (2020-30) to boost agriculture sector.

The plan, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday includes upgrading agricultural infrastructure,

Promoting the construction of water-saving modern agricultural zones, and

increasing the development and remediation of medium- and low-yielding land to achieve efficient use of resources.

