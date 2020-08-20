KARACHI/LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protests by Geo-Jang Group workers, journalist organisations, cross-section of civil society and political leaders against the uncalled-for and prolonged persecution of the group, demanded early release of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and quashing of fabricated cases against him.

The countrywide demonstrations are continuing for the last 159 days, protesting the deliberate crushing of the independent media in different ways. The demonstrators in Rawalpindi raised slogans of continuing the struggle till the release of Editor-in-Chief.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid termed Mir Shakil’s illegal detention in false and fabricated case as a shameful act. Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, Chief reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir also addressed the protesters.

In Karachi, the Jang-Geo Group’s protesters were joined by chairman International Peace Organization Javed Yusuf in solidarity for their cause. Yusuf said the biggest problem of the country is absolute intolerance of the truth and Mir Shakil is paying the price for resisting the government’s pressure to hide the prevailing realities from the public. He condemned the vengeful campaign by the federal government against the independent media. All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation's secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga,

IPO's coordinator Nasir Samuel, Javed Press Employees Union's general secretary Rana Yusuf and The News Employees Union's general secretary Dara Zafar also addressed the large number of protesters.

In Peshawar, the journalist community demanded Mir Shakil’s release in protests at the Khyber Super Market outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and the Geo News.

Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Geo’s Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru and others addressed the protesters. The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for over five months on questionable charges. They termed his arrest as illegal and unconstitutional and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to provide justice.

In Lahore, a cross-section of journalists, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media unions and trade unions of Jang Group held another demonstration at their camp on the Davis Road and condemned the PTI government’s high handedness. They lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to be making Pakistan a Madina-style state but on the contrary was employing fascist tendencies to victimise Mir Shakil. Those who participated in the protest included Jang Workers Union Secretary General Farooq Malik, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti and several others.