Terrorist bid foiled, two militants killed

KARACHI: Two militants belonging to a banned organisation were gunned down in a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Sindh Rangers on Wednesday.

In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani said the terrorists were killed when they allegedly traded fire with CTD officials. The terrorists have been identified as Rafiq and Adnan. Adnan allegedly belonged to the Bilal Mansoor group. The same group — according to the CTD — had fought with the Rangers for several hours in Urdu Bazaar a few years ago. CTD said that during that encounter, three wanted terrorists were killed along with the wife and child of one of the militants. A Sindh Rangers spokesperson said the terrorists came to Karachi from Afghanistan.