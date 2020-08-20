PPP leaders want Shahbaz become proactive in making anti-govt alliance

LAHORE: PPP leadership believes that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has to become proactive if the PML-N wants a successful anti-Imran Khan government alliance. While expressing their views about the pressure building tactics being used by the PTI government against the PPP leadership and the Sindh government, the PPP stalwarts said the party had a very clear line over this issue and stated that it couldn’t be intimidated in the name of arrests, or controversial move like governor’s rule. Responding to the recent contact between former premier Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PPP leaders said the party had already been a strong advocate of alliance of Opposition parties against Imran-led government. PPP’s Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said it was good if the two leaders had agreed to move ahead against the government but the PPP had already floated this idea quite earlier. Bokhari said Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif should also play his role in the National Assembly. Another senior PPP leader said the PML-N was currently headed by Shahbaz, who was also the leader of Opposition and his role was more significant than anyone else in the current circumstances. PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor said the government could use every tactic to exert pressure on us but the party was clear over this issue and arrests, torture and cases were nothing new for it. While responding to the news pertaining to contact between Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the PPP had already supported alliance of Opposition parties against the government but at the same time Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif also had a role to play in the National Assembly.